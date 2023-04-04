Tragedy has struck days out from the Easter school holidays with the deaths of a woman and three children after a horror crash where the vehicle landed in an irrigation canal.
Emergency services raced to the intersection of Toorak Road and Research Road about 11.15pm on Tuesday after reports a vehicle had crashed into a pole and deflected down an embankment into a water channel on its roof.
Tragically, all four people in the vehicle died at the scene before emergency services arrived.
Police said formal identification of those inside the vehicle is taking place, but said the 36-year-old woman and three boys aged 10, 11 and 12 were related to each other.
Officers from the Murrumbidgee Police District have established a crime scene that will be examined by specialist police.
Police said there was no further information available at this stage.
