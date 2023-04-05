A rider has been airlifted to hospital after falling from her horse in the New England region.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to the scene to assist NSW Ambulance paramedics, just after 5.30pm on Tuesday, after the female rider had fallen from her horse at Delungra.
NSW Ambulance paramedics and the helicopter critical care medical team assisted with stabilising the woman, who is in her 20s, who had suffered head and back injuries in the fall.
She was airlifted to Tamworth Rural Referral Hospital in a stable condition where she is receiving further treatment, a spokesperson from the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service said.
READ ALSO:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.