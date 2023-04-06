On Tuesday the Reserve Bank of Australia finally paused its rate rises, announcing there would be no increase in the month of April.
The decision comes after continuous rate rises since May 2022, in which time rates have increased from 0.10 per cent to 3.60pc.
In his statement RBA Governor Philip Lowe outlined that "the board took the decision to hold interest rates steady this month to provide additional time to assess the impact of the increase in interest rates to date and the economic outlook".
He also highlighted that the Board maintains its goal of lowering inflation back down to its 2-3pc target while "keeping the economy on an even keel".
While the move does represent a pause for the Reserve Bank, Dr Lowe acknowledged the board expects further monetary policy tightening could still be required should inflation remain sticky.
Late on Sunday, The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) announced a surprise oil production cut of 1.1 million barrels per day starting next week.
The production cut comes at a time of highly uncertain demand and suggests OPEC is not happy with the recent fall in oil prices over the last few months.
Following the announcement, Saudi Arabia, which is a member country, came out and stated that the cuts were "precautionary measure aimed at supporting the stability of the oil market".
Russia also came out and said its own production cuts would continue until 2023, meaning there would be around 1.6m barrels a day less crude on the market.
READ MORE:
The US Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index was released last week and came in lower than expected at 0.3pc against an expected 0.4pc.
The result helped push down US bond yields, however, the market has still priced in a 58pc chance of the Fed hiking rates again in May, before, seeing 61 basis points worth of cuts in the second half of 2023.
Fears surrounding US regional banks has also begun to subside as small bank deposit flows turned positive by $5.8 billion and the Fed's emergency facilities saw less borrowing.
The US also saw a reassessment of Manufacturing ISM data (which measures the economic activity in the manufacturing sector).
The headline index fell to 46.3 from 47.7 which was lower than expectation and excluding the pre COVID-19 plummet, is the lowest since 2009.
