Find out where the government has delivered flood funding assistance

The NSW government has approved $615 million in grants to flood-affected farmers impacted by the devastating events of last year.
Rural Assistance Authority (RAA) figures show that 10,626 grants have been approved since February 2022, including flood events that began in February, June, August and September in the same year.
Of the grants approved, $288.1m has been dispersed for works involving on farm infrastructure.
It's no surprise primary producers in the Lismore Local Government Area have been approved for the highest value of grant funds with $39.3m. It's followed by the Clarence Valley $38.6m, Richmond Valley $30.7m, Mid-Coast $28.2m and Kempsey $21.8m.
Under the grants program, flood-affected farmers could access $75,000 in special disaster grants, while rural landholders could apply for $25,000.
There were also critical producer grants between $10,000 and $100,000 for severely affected enterprises in agriculture, horticulture, aquaculture, and forestry.
NSW Farmers water taskforce chair Richard Bootle (from Nyngan) said these grants were critical to the recovery of local economies, including clean up, fence, bridge and road repairs and the removal of debris from waterways.
Mr Bootle added the grants also kept money flowing into the local economies.
"The grants will never cover the full cost of damage repair, but it is a catalyst to build back better across regions," Mr Bootle said.
"The most important work going forward will be to continue to deliver improvements across the local road network."
The RAA continues to provide assistance through the jointly funded Commonwealth-state disaster recovery fund.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.