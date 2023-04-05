The Land
Solid sale for well bred weaners at Cooma

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
Updated April 5 2023 - 4:08pm, first published 4:00pm
Best presented pen of heifers - Craig and Phillip Reid, Berridale, with Jess Norris and Robyn Reid proudly present their pen of 18 Onslow-blood Angus sold for $1260.
A top price of $1600 was paid for eight Angus weighing 422kg at the store sale held by Monaro Livestock and Property, Cooma, today.

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Local News

