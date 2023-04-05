A top price of $1600 was paid for eight Angus weighing 422kg at the store sale held by Monaro Livestock and Property, Cooma, today.
Agency principals Will and Vanessa Dixon yarded 2227 on behalf of their clients, and return buyers bid strongly to secure their preferred pens.
The yarding consisted of annual drafts of Monaro-bred weaner steers and heifers for which their reputation is well known.
Judged by respected livestock agency identity John Mooney, the best presented steers were penned Barry and Lynette Tozer, Jerangle.
Their pen of 30 Onslow-blood Angus steers weighed 361kg and sold for $1590.
Other featured pens of weaner steers included 18 Rosskin-blood Angus weighing 332kg sold by King Family Partnership, Adaminaby, for $1460: 20 Brookfield-blood Angus weighing 275kg sold by MA Kennedy, Yaouk, for $1340 and 17 Angus weighing 314kg sold by Sherwood Pastoral Co,. Nimmitabel, for $1400.
In a yarding dominated by Angus, the good pens of Hereford steers included 19 Wirruna-blood, weighing 320kg sold AM Reid and Co, Berridale, by for $1290: 24 Billilingra-blood, weighing 347kg and offered by DJ Dwyer and Sons, Noonbah, sold $1280 and 16 Billilingra-blood sold by Billilingra Partnership, Bredbo, for $1340.
K and G Cable, Berridale, sold 13 Rosskin-blood Charolais, weighing 361kg for $1420 and Roger Sallis, Dalgety, sold 16 black baldy weighing 320kg for $1360.
In the heifer pens, the best presented pen was yarded by Phillip, Craig and Robyn Reid, Berridale.
Their offering of 18 Onslow-blood Angus unweighed sold for $1260.
Other pens of unweighed heifers included seven Angus offered by DS Dixon, Cathcart, sold for $1250: 15 Angus sold by Snowline Pastoral, Jerangle, for $1130 and 22 Billilingara-blood Herefords sold by DJ Dwyer and Son, Noonbah, for $1010.
MLP Cooma director Will Dixon quoted the sale started strongly on the better bred steers with weight, but fell into a hole in the middle.
"The sale started $100 dearer than the sale last week in Cooma," he said.
"But as the weights fell below 270kg, the sale appeared to return to last weeks rates and possibly a little less.
"With more lighter weight calves in todays sale than previous week, those weighing 200-230kg sold to reasonable demand for the black calves.
"Those coloured calves sold to fully firm rates."
In the heifer pens, Mr Dixon said buyers 'really fired up' on the better pens with breeding and suitable for joining.
"There was isolated sales at 430c/kg for heifers under 300kg.
"There was less weight in the heifers as they were all genuine spring drop."
Overall, Mr Dixon thought the sale was $60 to $80 dearer than last week.
Strong buying competition came from the Gippsland, Victoria, and Albury-based restockers, while buyers from Bungendore and Wagga Wagga.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
