A man and woman have been arrested following the death of a woman and three children in a horror crash near Leeton last night.
The 36 year old woman and three boys aged 10, 11 and 12 were declared dead at the scene of the accident around 11:15pm at the intersection of Research Road and Toorak Road, Yanco - seven kilometres south of Leeton.
Police claim the car had crashed into a pole and rolled down an embankment into an adjacent water channel on its roof. The family is yet to be formally identified.
Officers from the Murrumbidgee Police District established a crime scene which has been examined by specialist officers from the Crash Investigation Unit.
A 32 year old man and a 50 year old woman have been arrested and taken to Griffith Police Station where they remain in custody.
As inquiries continue, police are appealing for anyone with any information to please contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.