Armidale New England livestock selling centre yarded 3000 head of mostly premium Angus weaner calves on Wednesday, hosted by Ray White, with steers selling to $1761.52 and best heifers for breeding to an impressive $1908.06.
Brian and Christine Hill, The Laurels trading as Hysant, at Ebor, picked up the overall champion Angus pen for steers with Wattletop, Eastern Plains and Bald Blair blood, 375kg, that made 434c/kg or $1627.50 going to Queensland beef enterprise Stanbroke. Their top pen made $1688 for 400kg at 422c/kg going the same way.
But it was their heifers that attracted the strongest demand with a bevy of bidders refusing to give an inch as prices ping-ponged back and forth all the way to 2022, eventually settling at 588c/kg for two pens of 42 head at 324.5kg or $1908.06, knocked down to George and Fuhrmann at Warwick, Qld, for a Queensland buyer. Another pen of Hillier heifers 298.5kg made 590c/kg or $1761.15 going the same way.
The sale started with a pen of steers from Wayne Heagney, Tubbamurra, 383kg selling for 414c/kg or $1585.62 and as bidders looked for a competitive edge the prices escalated.
Best steers, from Tarrawonga Pastoral, Puddleduck Road, EU accredited with Bald Blair blood, 388kg, brought 454c/kg to top the sale at $1761.52 going to Stanbroke.
Champion Angus heifers, EU accredited with Eastern Plains, Bald Blair and Glenavon blood, awarded to Malcolm and Jane Moffat, Yarawa via Guyra, made 532c/kg for 280kg or $1489.60, selling to Gunnedah Pastoral Company.
Their steers, 364kg, made 428c/kg or $1557.92 bought to go onto feed in the Inverell district for an EU market.
Aldersyde Partnership, Armidale, sold Angus steer 365kg for 438c/kg or $1598.70 selling back to the Inverell and New England districts through C.L. Squires. Another pen 329kg for 466c/kg made $1533.14 going to the Queensland Downs through Kellco.
O.T. Jeffery Pastoral and Ben Lomand sold Angus steers with Gates and Te Mania blood, 368kg, for 424c/kg or $1560.32.
Their heifers 360kg made 372c/kg or $1339.20, knocked down to GNF Warwick for that keen Queensland buyer.
Martin Inglis and Tesh Wright, Dragonfly at Black Mountain sold Angus steers 324kg for 476c/kg or $1542.24 headed to the supermarket supply chain.
Anthony and Kerry Bull, Tubbamurra via Guyra sold Angus steers from Bald Blair and Glenavon bulls, 378kg, that made $1617.84, going to Queensland beef enterprise Stanbroke.
Their best heifers 318kg made 444c/kg or $1411.92 selling into the supermarket supply chain.
Peter and Margo Hogan, Glencoe, sold early-weaned Angus steers with Eaglehawk blood 329kg for 420c/kg or $1381.80, going to the Queensland Downs through Kellco.
PBR Rodeo bull supplier Dan Klabe now of Applethorpe, Queensland, paid $1349.60 for Hillier heifers 280kg for 482c/kg in partnership with Susie White.
The sale was hosted by Ray White Armidale and Guyra with Blake O'Reilly calling the bids.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.