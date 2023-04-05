The Land
Home/Markets

Premium Angus weaner calves at Armidale top the Northern Tablelands selling season so far

JB
By Jamie Brown
Updated April 6 2023 - 7:04am, first published April 5 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malcolm and Jane Moffat, Yarawa via Guyra with their EU accredited Angus steers, 364kg, which made 428c/kg or $1557.92, bought to go on feed in the Inverell district for an EU market. Their champion heifers made 532c/kg for 280kg or $1489.60.
Malcolm and Jane Moffat, Yarawa via Guyra with their EU accredited Angus steers, 364kg, which made 428c/kg or $1557.92, bought to go on feed in the Inverell district for an EU market. Their champion heifers made 532c/kg for 280kg or $1489.60.

Armidale New England livestock selling centre yarded 3000 head of mostly premium Angus weaner calves on Wednesday, hosted by Ray White, with steers selling to $1761.52 and best heifers for breeding to an impressive $1908.06.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.