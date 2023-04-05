But it was their heifers that attracted the strongest demand with a bevy of bidders refusing to give an inch as prices ping-ponged back and forth all the way to 2022, eventually settling at 588c/kg for two pens of 42 head at 324.5kg or $1908.06, knocked down to George and Fuhrmann at Warwick, Qld, for a Queensland buyer. Another pen of Hillier heifers 298.5kg made 590c/kg or $1761.15 going the same way.