A man has been charged with domestic violence-related offences as part of investigations into the fatal crash which killed a woman and three children in Leeton shire.
As part of police inquiries into the accident, officers from the Murrumbidgee Police District have been told a home in Cudgel Street in Yanco was was allegedly kicked in and a resident threatened shortly after 11pm on Tuesday, April 4.
About 15 minutes later, a vehicle being driven along Research Road left the road and crashed, resulting in the deaths of a 36-year-old woman and three boys aged 10, 11 and 12.
No charges have been laid in relation to the crash itself.
However, as inquiries continued, detectives arrested a 32-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman at a unit in Griffith about 8am on Wednesday, April 5.
They were taken to Griffith Police Station where the man was charged with two counts of stalk/intimidate intend fear physical etc harm (domestic) and one count of aggravated break and enter commit serious indictable offence.
The man was refused bail to appear in Griffith Local Court on Thursday, April 6.
The woman was released without charge, pending further inquiries by police.
Investigations into the circumstances leading up to the fatal crash are continuing by Murrumbidgee Police District.
Anyone with information about this incident or anyone with dashcam vision relevant to the investigation should contact Griffith police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
