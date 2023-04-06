I had a visit the other day from a couple of dapper young men. No, they weren't Mormons, but they were on a mission from a different god.
I am currently living at the pointy end of the renewable's revolution. Matt Kean has left New England a disgraceful concentration of renewable infrastructure that will permanently change the social, physical and ecological nature of the region.
What's worse is that the proponent of the latest project around me is Andrew "Twiggy" Forest, who also has argued that he should receive the diesel fuel excise rebate for mining and agriculture.
I am an enthusiastic defender of a farmer's rights to do what they want with their property up to the point that it doesn't affect the neighbour's right to do whatever they want with their property.
This is the problem with the turbines. At 300 meters high, between the hum, the flicker, and the dead birds, the third-party impact is profound and assessed in a completely ad hoc and inappropriate manner.
Twiggy's men in black seemed deliberately oblivious to the fact that visual amenity and ecosystem management are some of the most valuable potentials of this region.
Any future diversification into natural capital farming would be significantly impacted by this development on the boundary.
At the moment, although compensation considerations have improved for third parties in a development, it is still manifestly inappropriate.
The renewable land grab is particularly disruptive to the local community.
The hosts, who often become absentees of these facilities, can receive annual rents of hundreds of thousands of dollars while neighbours, whose properties are devalued significantly, are left to shoulder the costs.
Some properties will increase in price due to lease payments, while others will be devalued due to the crimping of diversification options. We are already seeing people leave our district because of a project that has not gone to any planning authority as yet.
Consultation and community engagement are a mess. The proponents are telling different things to different people, blissfully unaware that farmers are capable of communication.
Some people are being wedged into rationalising that if they have to watch them, they will begrudgingly host them to participate in the real money.
It is a race to the bottom that is leveraging an arbitrage between hosting and neighbour agreements. There are promises of turbines and untold wealth that will obviously evaporate for many in the planning process.
Farming is difficult enough without being distracted by the expense and grief of protecting your property rights from the renewable cowboys riding into town and shooting the place up.
