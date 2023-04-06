The Land
Home/News
Opinion

Renewables cowboys riding high into town, says James Jackson

By James Jackson
April 6 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Jackson says at 300 metres high, the hum and flicker of a wind turbine has a profound impact on neighbouring properties. Picture by Shutterstock
James Jackson says at 300 metres high, the hum and flicker of a wind turbine has a profound impact on neighbouring properties. Picture by Shutterstock

I had a visit the other day from a couple of dapper young men. No, they weren't Mormons, but they were on a mission from a different god.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.