The Land
Home/Sydney Royal/Sydney Royal Cattle

Belted Galloway wins best exhibit

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated April 6 2023 - 5:30pm, first published 4:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexandrea and Peter Munday, 7 Hills Belted Galloways with their grand champion and best exhibit in the Other Recognised Breeds classes. With them is the judge, Georgia Laurie, Moppy, via Gloucester. Picture by Simon Chamberlain
Alexandrea and Peter Munday, 7 Hills Belted Galloways with their grand champion and best exhibit in the Other Recognised Breeds classes. With them is the judge, Georgia Laurie, Moppy, via Gloucester. Picture by Simon Chamberlain

It was an emotional showring debut for 7 Hills Southern Belle 11301 in the other Recognised Breeds' classes for its owners Alexandrea and Peter Munday, Caloola near Bathurst.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

More from Sydney Royal Cattle
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.