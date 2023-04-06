It was an emotional showring debut for 7 Hills Southern Belle 11301 in the other Recognised Breeds' classes for its owners Alexandrea and Peter Munday, Caloola near Bathurst.
The heifer won in the 14 to 20 months Belted Galloway class. According to the judge, Georgia Laurie, from Moppy near Gloucester, it presented the crowd "with serious volume and capacity". It was sired by Shiralee Silverado 470 out of 7 Hills Nora 11030.
Ms Laurie said the winner was "able to walk well" and was "feminine through the front and had great (length) hip to pin".
The reserve champion female was another from the 7 Hills herd, 7 Hills Sapphira 11202.
Ms Laurie said it had nice conformation, but it needed to be a bit more feminine in the head, and this was why she was chosen as the reserve champion.
The final entrant in the Other Recognised Breeds' classes was a Maine Anjou cow with twin, seven-month-old calves at foot.
The cow, Wattle Grove Felicia Madame, was shown by Scott Costello, Raby. While "her proven functionality, with the twins, length of body, udder and sound conformation" was a stand-out, the younger Belted Galloways took the day.
Ms Munday said she was overwhelmed by the win.
She said the reserve female was the champion female at last year's Sydney Royal, and today's winner was appearing at its first show.
She said the Maine Anjou exhibit was serious competition, and she had resigned herself to the fact it would take the major awards.
