Red Angus best exhibit from Cargo

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated April 6 2023 - 6:28pm, first published 5:30pm
Graham Jordan, Goonoo Red Angus, Calala, presents the best exhibit rosette to sisters Hannah Powe and Nicole Skipper, Goondoola Livestock, Cargo. With them is judge, Scott Myers. Pictures by Simon Chamberlain
Judge Scott Myers, Wagga Wagga, senior and grand champion bull, Mellowood26P Red Sniper paraded by Ryan Knee, Gavin Knee, Mellowood Red Angus, Loomberah and David Croker, Yallambee Angus, Berrima.
Top quality Red Angus genetics caught the eye of judge Scott Myers, Wagga Wagga, and he believes the breed could be a serious contender for the Hordern Trophy supreme beef breed championship.

