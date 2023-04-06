Top quality Red Angus genetics caught the eye of judge Scott Myers, Wagga Wagga, and he believes the breed could be a serious contender for the Hordern Trophy supreme beef breed championship.
The senior and grand champion female and best exhibit, Goondoola Royal Flush R40 PSPR40, was shown by the Powe family, Goondoola Livestock, Cargo.
Junior female: Goondoola Trickstar T20 (AI) (ET), Goondoola Livestock, Cargo. Reserve: Mellowood P500 Sweet Rumba MWDS11, Mellowood Red Angus, Loomberah.
Senior and grand female and best exhibit: Goondoola Royal Flush R40 PSPR40, Goondoola Livestock. Res: Goondoola Rebel Miss R30 (AI), Goondoola Livestock.
Junior bull: K5X Significant S117 (MAF), SB Hayward and KL Smith, Allora, Queensland. Res: Star Red Sylvester LEJS16, Graham and Sandra Jordan, Goonoo Red Angus, Calala.
Senior and grand bull and best exhibit: Mellowood26P Red Sniper (AI) MWDS03, Mellowood Red Angus, Loomberah.
