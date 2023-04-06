The massive cost blowout and lack of direction of the Inland Rail revealed by the independent review of the project should '"set alarm bells ringing" and be cause for a major rethink of the route.
An independent review of the rail line which is set to run from Melbourne and Brisbane found that the project's budget has exploded to approximately $31 billion from an estimated $10.7 billion in 2015 and has been beset by delays, environmental issues and poor governance.
Report author Dr Kerry Schott said that "somewhat surprisingly the project has commenced delivery without knowing where it will start or finish".
Dr Schott was scathing in her assessment that the ARTC board and the sub-committee tasked with delivering the rail line "do not have adequate skills to oversee this project".
Member for Wagga Dr Joe McGirr said this review calls the whole project into question.
"The extraordinary level of blowout and the criticisms around the planning and assessment should be a red light for the assessment of the environmental impact statement," he said.
"If this is the sort of work that has been done by the ARTC then we should take even more scrutiny for the submission for the EIS."
He thinks the review is grounds for the project to be paused and reassessed, particularly the route.
"Given the delay so far, I think a further delay to [reassess] would be a good idea," he said.
"I'd hope that this might trigger a reconsideration of the route.
"My concerns are this, if this is the quality of planning and assessment the ARTC have delivered across the route, we need to be looking very carefully at the EIS.
"And if we can't get a safe route through the city we need to look at the option of bypassing."
Dr Schott's review notes the discontent among the Wagga community regarding the route, but stopped short of recommending a bypass until the project progresses further.
"In towns, like Wagga Wagga and Gatton, where the route bisects the town no immediate change should be made until there is a clear indication that train traffic is increasing," she wrote.
The Wagga Residents and Ratepayers Association submitted to the review and president Chris Roche believes there will be no chance for a bypass once the route is built.
"It's $15 billion over budget already, they're not going to spend another cent on it once it's approved," he said.
"We're pushing for the bypass to be approved now which means the state government not approving the environmental impact statement."
In a statement, member for Riverina Michael McCormack was critical of the report, saying it only serve's "Labor's agenda".
"This is typical Labor - it has always been about delay and blame and not actually getting anything built," Mr McCormack said.
"If you really don't want a project to happen and you put the right parameters in place and ask the right questions when commissioning a report, you will get the answers you want to serve your agenda."
Mr McCormack is urging the government to stay the course on the project.
"This project not only delivers significant economic benefits to local communities, but it will also cut around 200,000 truck movements off our roads and reduce carbon emissions by 750,000 tonnes per year by 2050," he said.
In response to questioning, ARTC chair Peter Duncan said the board "notes the findings of the Independent Review and the Government's response and is committed to working closely with the Australian Government to implement those recommendations".
The report indicates that the ARTC has an estimated completion of the project of 2030-31.
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.