The Young Woman and Rural Achiever competitors gathered at the RAS of NSW Young Woman celebration dinner at the See Room.
The dinner is an opportunity for the contestents to meet and engage with people from industry, the community and the RAS.
RAS councillor Susan Wakeford said each year, the guest speaker is somebody who can inspire young woman to change the game, lead through difficult circumstances and also pursue their dreams.
The evening's speaker was Georgie Aley, KPMG Sydney, who shared her journey from a young Sydney student who headed to Orange for her teriary training before eventually entering the corporate world and the lessons along the way.
Also at the show:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.