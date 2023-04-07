If a global pandemic and a spate of natural disasters have taught us anything, it is that food sovereignty and security are issues we all should be heavily invested in.
But consumers are at the heart of this topic, and mobilising them to take action requires work.
That's where regenerative agriculture organisation Sustainable Table and the passionate people behind it are focusing their attention.
The not-for-profit organisation is working to educate the broader community about the impact they can have as consumers - by getting to know their local farmers and reducing their food's environmental footprint by choosing a shorter supply chain.
Sustainable Table recently launched a first-of-its-kind national map of regenerative farmers and local food initiatives.
The map aims to give visibility across the industry and allows for connection, collaboration and sharing of knowledge where conscious eaters can find and support regenerative businesses.
Sustainable Table CEO Jade Miles says one solution is transitioning to a more regenerative, short supply chain food system.
This includes buying from local farmers, eating seasonally, and reducing our dependence on increasingly vulnerable "big ag food" systems.
"We need to support our farmers and pay them the price that allows them to keep putting nutrient-dense, quality food on our tables," she said.
"We need localised, short-supply-chain food systems because they're more resilient than the longer chain systems which - as we saw last year following the floods - can so easily break down."
Mrs Miles said encouraging consumers to embrace a regenerative food system was the biggest challenge emerging local food systems faced.
"There is no silver bullet, and that's the thing that 15 years in this emerging sector has shown not only me but everyone else working in this sphere," she said.
"As long as consumers are disconnected from the food on their plate, they won't fight for it, won't be willing to pay more for it, they're willing to waste it, and they are happy for it to come from a long way away without questioning that."
Mrs Miles and her family operate a 23-acre U-pick orchard at Stanley, north-east Victoria.
They grow regenerative heritage apple, pear and berries, which they have done for about eight years.
They educate school groups and run upskilling workshops for adults. The orchard is open for u-pick from January to June.
Mrs Miles said a short-supply-chain food system involves getting to know your grower and asking questions about what is available and when.
"It is eating seasonally and locally where possible; it is growing your own if possible or swapping with others through abundance swaps and other initiatives," she said.
"It's minimising pre-packaged food. Minimising food that is purchased overseas, and it is cooking from scratch."
Demand for local, sustainably sourced food falling
Environmental education centre and social enterprise CERES has identified seven independent local produce providers that closed in the six months between August 2022 and February 2023, including the direct grocery arm of Eco Farms and the once-popular Abbotsford Farmers Market, Victoria.
While this fall in demand for local, sustainably sourced food reflects the current cost of living crisis, it is also a reminder that Australians are forgetting about the role that shopping locally plays in our future food sovereignty.
"Australia's local food system is in its infancy, with organisations like Brisbane Food Connect and Open Food Network leading the charge, but they need consumer support in order to survive," Mrs Miles said.
"Lockdowns resulted in a massive surge in demand - including Open Food Network, which experienced a 400 per cent increase in demand during this time.
"Since then, as pre COVID-19 life has resumed, it seems as though consumers have gone back to shopping at the supermarket without thinking about how that might impact local systems."
Mrs Miles said that 10 to 15 key farmers' markets, which have operated successfully for over a decade, had closed in recent years.
"They were key heroes in that space that had really strong business models and were doing incredible work, paying farmers a fair price, connecting and educating consumers," she said.
Other businesses that had collapsed or were on the brink of collapse included Brisbane Food Connect, Series Melbourne Food Market, Borbor Food Hub, Beechworth Food Co-op, Alfalfa House, and Flame Tree at Thirroul.
"It takes a huge amount of habit development for people to shop in multiple places because it is not as convenient to shop locally, and it's not as cost-effective," Mrs Miles said.
"It comes back to consumers - it might feel more expensive to buy something that is grown locally and organically, but the reality is, if those farmers aren't supported, they pack up, and if we don't have viable local food systems and we are hit with another natural disaster or COVID-19 type disaster, we don't have food security."
Supporting and valuing Aussie farmers
New research released in March paints a saddening picture of the mental health of Australia's hard-working farmers, with close to a third (30 per cent) reporting a decline in their mental health over the past few years.
The National Farmer Wellbeing Report, commissioned by Norco in partnership with the National Farmers' Federation, has found that the top three factors impacting farmer mental health were weather or natural disasters (47pc), financial stress (36pc) and inflation and cost pressures (35pc).
Potentially contributing to the issue, the report found that more than three-quarters (76pc) of Australian farmers believe that the Australian public undervalues their role.
"They can't be a price-maker and ask for the price they need to be viable and ongoing while we are stuck in a duopoly of multinationals dictating the price, which is often under the cost of production," Mrs Miles said.
Norco CEO Michael Hampson said it was devastating that such a high proportion of farmers don't feel that what they do is valued.
"Our farmers really are the backbone of this nation and work tirelessly to deliver essential goods to feed the Australian public, so it's clear that more work needs to be done to acknowledge this and plug the appreciation gap," he said.
"To help ensure our farmers feel valued, there's really no better place to start than by making sure that we, as Australians, choose Aussie farmer products over foreign companies and imported products.
"This is a simple first step that Australian consumers can get behind. But beyond this, we also need to consider ways in which we can actively help address the issue of declining mental health within our farming communities."
