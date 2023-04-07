The Land
Home/News

Consumers urged to know their local farmers and reduce their food's environmental footprint

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
April 7 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sustainable Table CEO Jade Miles supports regenerative, short supply chain food systems. Picture supplied
Sustainable Table CEO Jade Miles supports regenerative, short supply chain food systems. Picture supplied

If a global pandemic and a spate of natural disasters have taught us anything, it is that food sovereignty and security are issues we all should be heavily invested in.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayley Warden

Hayley Warden

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.