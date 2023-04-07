The Land
Weaner steers at NVLX sold to $1600

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
April 7 2023 - 12:00pm
Paull and Scollard Nutrien team in action - the pen of 15 black baldy steers weighing 464kg sold for $1670.
The yarding of 1371 head at NVLX Wodonga on April 6 saw a very mixed quality offering of store cattle which still attracted strong competition, with prices paid firm on current values.

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

