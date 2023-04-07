The yarding of 1371 head at NVLX Wodonga on April 6 saw a very mixed quality offering of store cattle which still attracted strong competition, with prices paid firm on current values.
The sale featured lines of cows with calves showing the effect of the dry autumn, while pens of well bred weaner steers and heifers in forward store condition showed the value of good genetics.
There was also some very good pens of heavy steers on offer.
Steers weighing 280-330kg sold from $600 to $1450: weighing 330-400kg sold from $630 to $1600, those weighing 400-500kg sold from $1050 to $1760.
Heavy steers over 500kg sold to $1825.
Heifers weighing 280-330kg sold from $870 to $1210: weighing 330-400kg sold from $950 to $1400, those weighing 400-500kg sold from $1100 to $1485.
Heifers over 500kg sold to $1800.
PTIC cows sold to $1880, while cows sold to $2920 and cows with calves sold to $2520.
Some representative sales of steers included 21 Herefords weighing 428kg sold by Hopefield Holdings, for $1620: 21 black baldies sold by Koombahla Trust, weighing 464kg sold for $1670 and 50 Simmental cross steers weighing 330kg sold by Glencoe Pastoral, Holbrook, for $1450.
Sales of heifers included 24 Angus weighing 408kg sold by HR and P Green for $1485: nine Charolais weighing 306kg sold by BJ and BS Cumming, for $1130 and 20 Simmental cross heifers weighing 260kg sold by Glencoe Pastoral Co for $1035.
Tallandowring Pastoral Co, sold 11 Angus Simmental cross PTIC cows weighing 525kg for $1880.
The sale was conducted by Wodonga-based agencies Elders and Paull and Scollard Nutrien.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.