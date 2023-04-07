Beef Australia is calling for nominations from producers across the nation to put their best stock forward for the 2024 National Beef Carcase Competition.
Back in March, Beef Australia announced a new national carcase competition category, Open Class of unrestricted feeding, allowing for a pen of three heavy export chiller steers or heifers of any breed at 360 kilograms or over.
"Beef Australia's National Carcase Competition has participating processors in every state with nominations coming in from producers across Australia making this a truly national competition," Mr Irwin said.
"Not only is it an exciting event on the Beef 2024 calendar, entrants will receive feedback on each carcase nominated at the end of the competition providing them with valuable information to better understand their animal against national standards.
"Entrants will have the chance to be awarded Beef Australia's 2024 National Beef Carcase Competition Champion Carcase, with cash prizes awarded to the first, second and third pens across eight classes.
"Winners will be announced at the 2024 National Beef Carcase Competition Awards Dinner at Beef 2024."
Beef Australia's National Beef Carcase Competition committee chair, David Hill, said the competition is developed from the Australian Beef Carcase Appraisal System.
"All nominations entered into Beef Australia's Carcase Competition are evaluated against the MSA Index using the latest technology available to Australia's beef industry," Mr Hill said.
"The appraisal system is specifically designed to meet both export and domestic market requirements, and entrants will receive feedback on the compliance of their nominated beef carcases to market specifications, lean meat yield and predicted eating quality.
"Not only will entrants have the chance to be recognised as producing Australia's best carcase, but will receive valuable insights into their animals so they can implement better business processes based off their results."
Nominations can now be made online for Beef Australia's 2024 National Carcase Competition by visiting www.beefaustralia.com.au/carcasecompetition
Cash prizes and ribbons will be awarded to the top pens across each class, and MLA will award a trophy to the winning pen of three carcases with the highest combined MSA Index scores.
Champion Pen and Reserve Champion Pen will also be awarded to the Highest Scoring Pen of three across all classes, as well as Champion and Reserve Champion Carcase.
Nominations will close one month prior to the intended slaughter date of the entrant's cattle, with the last slaughter date offered on February 29, 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.