PUREBRED steers were sold to a top of 850 cents per kilogram at Sydney Royal on Thursday.
The top priced steer was an Angus steer, exhibited by Scots All Saints College, Bathurst, and bred by Sunny Point Pastoral Company, Oberon.
Sired by Millah Murrah Paratrooper NMMP15 the steer, 448kg, sold to Harris Farm Markets for 850c/kg or $3808 a head.
The steer had measurements of 12mm rump fat and 8mm rib fat and had been on feed for 150 days.
Held in conjunction with the young auctioneers competition a total of 199 steers were sold for 345c/kg to 850c/kg and an average of 410.8c/kg or $2334.58.
Scots All Saints College, Bathurst, also sold the second top priced steer for 840c/kg or $3402 to Harris Farm markets.
The Limousin steer, 405kg, was bred by Laura and Cody Kirk, Peak Hill, and had measurements of 7mm for rump fat and 6mm for rib fat.
The third top priced steer was a Speckle Park, exhibited and bred by Matt and Shannon Sowden, Sowden Speckle Park, Kingaroy.
The steer, 446kg, sired by Starbank Lacerta and out of Black Diamond Popcorn P203, had measurements of 10mm rump fat and 8mm rib fat.
The auction was conducted by the competitors in the young auctioneers state and national competition and Nutrien Ag Solutions.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.