Champions
Junior and grand female: Maefair Magnolia T12, Maefair Murray Greys, Marrar. Reserve: Carrsview Maid T12, Carrsview Murray Greys, Mount Torrens, SA.
Senior female: Carrsview Pearl of Louise, Carrsview Murray Greys. Res: Maefair Bouquet S1, Burnett Maefair Muray Greys.
Junior and grand bull and best exhibit: Maefair Sommerville S22, Maefair Murray Greys. Res: Monterey Trademark T143, Maefair Muray Greys.
Senior bull: Maefair Smitty S20, Maefair Murray Greys. Res: Rouchelle Ringmaster R201, Rouchelle Murray Greys, Muswellbrook.
The ability to meet a range of markets helped get the Murray Grey bull across the line for the breed's best exhibit in Friday's judging at Sydney Royal.
Also the junior and grand bull, Maefair Sommerville S22 was exhibited by Burnett Pastoral Trust's Maefair stud, from Marrar.
Sommerville was 19 months and already 832 kilograms with 18 and 13 millimetres of rump and rib fat and a 118 eye muscle area (EMA).
Judge Jake Phillips, Naracoorte, SA, said Sommerville was exactly what he is looking for, with good weight for age, carcase and shape, as well as the "potential to sire progeny to go into a range of markets".
"The quality of cattle on display needs to be commended," said Mr Phillips, who has behind him a career of 20 years in the beef supply chain as well as extensive judging experience, including at royal shows across the nation.
"The best male and female would hold up in any royal across the country," he said.
Junior and grand champion female was Maefair Magnolia T12, Maefair Murray Greys, while Carrsview Maid T12, Carrsview Murray Greys, Mount Torrens, SA, was reserve.
Maefair stud, along with Carrsview Murray Greys, took out all but one championship between them.
In his comments on the grand female selection, Mr Phillips encouraged the audience to take a photo of the two females as "outstanding" examples of the breed that made for a difficult decision.
Mr Phillips said the senior female, Carrsview Pearl of Louise, was a great example of productivity and something he would look for at home.
He also remarked that reserve, Maefair Bouquet S1, was "structurally sound", but lost out to the overall package of Pearl of Louise on the day.
Credit was also given to reserve junior bull Monterey Trademark T143, from Maefair Muray Greys, with Mr Phillips noting that the class was "probably the most difficult decision of the day".
Senior bull went to Maefair Smitty S20, Maefair Murray Greys, which Mr Phillips said paraded well, moving smoothly through the ring.
Smitty was 806kg, with 15mm rump fat 9mm rib fat and a 124sq cm EMA.
Reserve Rouchelle Ringmaster R201, Rouchelle Murray Greys, Muswellbrook, missed out by a "fraction of frame", but breeders Paul and Lyn Richards, were commended.
Taking nothing away from the best exhibit award, Mr Phillips said he sees the Breeders Group as the "pinnacle of showing cattle".
He said it should be noted that the first place honour went to Maefair Murray Greys, with Carrsview Murray Greys in reserve.
