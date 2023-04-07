The Land
Home/News

Sydney Royal: Modern Game reach $1350 at poultry and pigeon auction

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
April 8 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brendan Sharpe, Uralla, with the White Leghorn pullet that made $760. Picture by Hayley Warden
Brendan Sharpe, Uralla, with the White Leghorn pullet that made $760. Picture by Hayley Warden

The Sydney Royal poultry and pigeon auction attracted spirited bidding on Friday, as buyers seeking quality genetics drove up prices.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayley Warden

Hayley Warden

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.