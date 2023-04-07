The Sydney Royal poultry and pigeon auction attracted spirited bidding on Friday, as buyers seeking quality genetics drove up prices.
A top price of $1350 for a pair and $760 for an individual was reached, achieving an average of $230.
Lot 96, a pair of Pile Modern Game, was offered by Phillip and Linda Tisdell, Dingo Valley stud, Wherrol Flat, selling for $1350 to an online buyer.
The Tisdells are regular exhibitors at Sydney Royal, winning many awards.
Their stock are highly sought after; they own arguably the most successful Modern Game stud in NSW.
Lot 65, a White Leghorn pullet, offered by Grahame and Brendan Sharpe, Uralla, made $760, also selling to an online buyer.
The young bird hatched in September 2022.
"It won champion standard Leghorn and champion light standard soft feather, so it was a major award winner," Brendan said.
"The line of fowl has been winning a lot over the last decade at a national level each year, and it is demonstrating that type and consistency the line has.
"The online presence really held this sale up.
"The last two sales here have incorporated an online platform, and it has really transformed it."
A total of 116 lots sold for 154 offered.
The auction was conducted by Ballimore Auctions.
