The Bruton family from Lake Yoga, will be taking plenty of silverware home to Victoria after claiming top honours in the Shorthorn ring at the Sydney Royal Show.
Roly Park Australian Shorthorns were awarded junior and grand champion bull, before taking out the best exhibit prize, in front of the junior and grand champion female, exhibited by the Evans family of Nagol Park.
Champions
Junior and grand female: Nagol Park Belle S104, Niaomi and Roger Evans, Nagol Park, Tamworth. Reserve: Blackjack P013 Rosebud T221, Blackjack Grazing, Tumut
Senior female: Royalla Belinda Q162, Neilson, Sue and Nicholas Job, Royalla Shorthorns, Yeoval. Res: JJ PNG Lexus R112, Joshua Evans, JJ Shorthorns, Tamworth.
Junior and grand bull and best exhibit: Roly Park Thunderstruck, Rolypark Australian Shorthorns, Lake Yoga, Vic. Res: Nagol Park P94 Showbiz S136, Niaomi and Roger Evans, Nagol Park, Tamworth.
Senior bull: Nabiac Springsteen, Lane and Cody Evans, Nabiac Shorthorns, Tamworth. Res: Royalla S211, Sue and Nicholas Job, Royalla Shorthorns, Yeoval.
Judge: Hayden Green, Summit Livestock, Uranquinty.
