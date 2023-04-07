The Land
Roly Park wins Sydney Royal Shorthorn best exhibit

By Clare Adcock
Updated April 7 2023 - 7:31pm, first published 7:30pm
Hayden and Jasmine Green, Summit Livestock, Uranquinty, presenting the award for best exhibit to Scott, Tiffany and Seth Bruton, Roly Park Shorthorns, Lake Yoga, Vic. Picture: Clare Adcock
The Bruton family from Lake Yoga, will be taking plenty of silverware home to Victoria after claiming top honours in the Shorthorn ring at the Sydney Royal Show.

