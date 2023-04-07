The Land
Home/News

Motorcyclist dies after Waterfall Way crash near Hernani

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
Updated April 8 2023 - 8:05am, first published 8:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Waterfall Way re-opened to motorists on Friday afternoon. Picture File
Waterfall Way re-opened to motorists on Friday afternoon. Picture File

A motorcyclist has died following a two-vehicle crash on Waterfall Way.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.