A motorcyclist has died following a two-vehicle crash on Waterfall Way.
Emergency service crews were called to Waterfall Way, near Hernani, around 9:30am on Friday, following reports of a two-vehicle crash.
Officers attached to the Coffs-Clarence Police District found a Nissan Patrol and a motorcycle had collided when they arrived at the scene near Bald Hill Road.
The rider has not been formally identified but is believed to be aged in their 20s.
The driver of the Nissan Patrol, a 23-year-old man, was not injured but was taken to Dorrigo Hospital for mandatory testing.
A crime scene was established and investigations are continuing.
Waterfall Way has since reopened in both directions.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
