Four people have died following a two-vehicle crash in the Southern Tablelands.
Emergency servies were called to the Barton Highway, near Casuarina Lane, at Jeir - about 30km south-east of Yass - following reports of a crash just after 6.45am on Friday, April 7.
In a statement, police said officers from The Hume Police District found a Ford Ranger utility and a Mitsubishi Triton utility had collided.
The driver, a 52-year-old woman, and the front passenger, a 54-year-old man, travelling in the Mitsubishi died at the scene.
The driver and a rear passenger of the Ford Ranger - two men believed to be aged in their 20s - also died at the scene. They have not been formally identified.
Another man who was travelling in the Ford Ranger was taken to Canberra Hospital in a critical condition.
A crime scene was established, and investigations are underway into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
As inquiries continue, anyone with dashcam vision or further information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
