The Land
Home/News

Sydney Show 2023: Hollow Mount and Conrayn studs share in Merino pairs success

CM
By Catherine Miller
April 8 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Stud Merino Breeders senior vice president Justin Campbell sashes the winning pair from Hollow Mount stud being held by Avalon McGrath and David Zouch with owner Ken Wolf. Pictures by Catherine Miller
NSW Stud Merino Breeders senior vice president Justin Campbell sashes the winning pair from Hollow Mount stud being held by Avalon McGrath and David Zouch with owner Ken Wolf. Pictures by Catherine Miller

REIGNING National Pairs winners Hollow Mount from Bigga shortened their odds on defending their title after taking out the NSW August shorn Pairs on the opening day of Merino judging.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CM

Catherine Miller

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.