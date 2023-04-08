AFTER 20 years exhibiting at Sydney Royal Easter Show the Lette family, Conrayn stud, Berridale, achieved a long held goal winning their first Stonehaven Cup.
They were presented the prestigious award for the best five Merino sheep, March shorn by RAS of NSW Foundation patron Dennis Wilson in the final of the group classes.
Qld breeder Will Roberts, Victoria Downs stud, Morven, who spoke on behalf of the five Merino judges said it was not easy to breed one good sheep but to breed five was a "wonderful achievement".
"They had beautiful quality white wools, incredible production down low which I see as important, it is free wool downstairs," he said.
" I don't think we can lose sight of putting it on those animals because as those ewes get older it comes off them so they need to start with it on there or you are starting behind the eight ball."
The group comprised three six tooth rams all sired by Wurrook Stormy, while the six tooth and two tooth ewes were by a Merryville sire.
Conrayn stud's Peter Lette said it was very exciting.
"We have had it on the bucket list for a long time so to finally get it is terrific," he said.
"It is a very prestigious award one of the ones really sought after in our industry."
Not far behind were the team from Merryville stud, Boorowa, NSW which Mr Roberts described as "wonderfully productive sheep with a lot of very good quality wool on them".
"One of the biggest things that has happened in our industry has been the advancement of the finer end and when you look at the size of those sheep and their capacity to cut wool and the size of the animals it is absolutely incredible what the fine wool stud breeders have done," he said.
"The Merrimans won't be going broke breeding that type of sheep."
For the second year in a row the Otway Falkiner Cup for the best five Poll Merino sheep from the one exhibitor went to Merryville stud, Boorowa.
SA judge Joe Dahlitz, Roemahkita stud, Cummins said the Merryville fine wool group were a "bit more even" than the second placed team.
"There were both very even but one (group) was a March shorn and one was an August shorn- we have gone for the Merryville team with their 12 months worth of wool," he said.
Merryville stud's George Merriman said it was always pleasing to receive a major accolade competing against their fellow studs.
"They are all similar type and structure sheep- it is hard to get five sheep that are perfect but we believe they are five very good sheep."
The group awards continued to be spread among the NSW studs with the Carlon family, Shalimar Park, Wollun, claiming the Bruce Merriman Memorial Trophy for the best exhibit for five Merino or Poll Merino August shorn sheep.
Jack Carlon said it was huge to win the class for the first time in the 25 years they have exhibited at Sydney, especially with four of the five sheep only young two tooth sheep.
"It is a major ribbon for us to win and something that we have never won," he said.
The three rams in the team of five were all Nerstane bloodlines
Vic judge John Crawford from Rock-bank stud said the four teams were an "outstanding lineup" of sheep but the Shalimar Park Merinos were the most even.
