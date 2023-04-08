The Land
Man airlifted to hospital after seriously wounding leg in chainsaw accident near Guyra

Updated April 8 2023 - 2:54pm, first published 2:50pm
Picture supplied by Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service
Picture supplied by Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service

A man has been airlifted to hospital after a chainsaw accident at a rural property in the New England region.

