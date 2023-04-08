A man has been airlifted to hospital after a chainsaw accident at a rural property in the New England region.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to the property, located east of Guyra, by NSW Ambulance just after 11am on Saturday, April 8, to reports of a male suffering a serious wound to his leg after being hit by his chainsaw, a Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service spokesperson said.
NSW Ambulance paramedics attended the scene and commenced treatment of the male prior to the arrival of the Westpac Rescue Helicopter and Critical Care Medical Team.
The man was then treated and stabilised by the Critical Care Medical Team prior to being flown direct to the Tamworth Rural Referral Hospital.
The man was in a stable condition.
