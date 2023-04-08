Pine Creek Angus has continued its Sydney Royal run by winning best Angus exhibit with the bull Pine Creek Great Northern R061.
The bull, which was junior champion at last year's Sydney Royal, is by Northern View SMW Gustov 3Z and out of Pine Creek Miss 35X Barndance.
He beat out Christie Fuller's grand champion female Diamond Ramblin Rose R422 by Black Diamond Never Ever and out of Black Diamond Ms Expedition, from her Diamond Angus stud.
Pine Creek's Greg Fuller was pleased with the result.
"It is always an honour to win best exhibit at Sydney Royal Show," he said.
"Sydney Royal is the most prestigious show in Australia and I think the only thing better than winning best exhibit is to win the Hordern Trophy."
Mr Fuller believes there were a number of factors which contributed to Pine Creek Great Northern R061 winning the main ribbon.
"He has tremendous length of body, mobility, smoothness and muscle pattern," he said.
Judge David Smith agreed.
"This guy's a big, strong, easy-doing, free moving bull," he said.
"He's got plenty of do-ability, plenty of spring of rib, a big strong head and just motors around for a bull of that weight.
"He just motors along on a great set of legs."
Mr Fuller said the bull's preparation was faultless.
"His preparation went as smoothly as you could want," he said. "He was out with cows until the second week of December and we have been preparing him for the show since then."
Despite the success, Mr Fuller said he won't be returning to Sydney again with the bull.
"We sold him a month ago to a stud for $60,000."
After her cow took grand champion female, Christie Fuller's Diamond Angus enjoyed more success with Diamond The Situation S419 winning junior champion bull.
The young bull is by Myanga Quickdraw and is out of Diamond Miss Pearl.
Pine Creek Miss Perfection T034, by Northern View SMW Gustov 32 and out of PC Miss 945 Initiative L039, was awarded junior champion female.
Mr Smith said the standard of exhibits was "tremendous".
"The top exhibits were very, very good," he said. "They were the sort of cattle that the Angus breed's renowned for.
"The cattle had plenty of frame and were an easy-doing type.
"The top animals were very structurally sound. I like that deep side in the cattle as it gives them a bit more constitution.
"That was in the bulls and the top end of the females were quite exceptional."
Other ribbon winners included:
FEMALES
Class 1 - PC Miss PerfectionT034 (Pine Creek Angus Stud)
Class 2 - PC Miss Royal Roll T320 (Pine Creek Angus Stud)
Class 3 - TD Emblynette 64 S63 (TD Angus)
Class 4 - DSK Pep Martina S137 SV (Jack Robson and Sam Robson)
Class 5 - DSK Tel Hot Stuff S116 PV (Jack Robson and Sam Robson)
Class 6 - K5X Doris S34 (SB Hayward and KL Smith)
Junior champion female - PC Miss Perfection T034 (Pine Creek Angus Stud)
Reserve junior champion female - DSK Tel Hot Stuff S116 PV (Jack Robson and Sam Robson)
Class 9 - Hillview Silkwood S100 (Murray Sowter and Annette Barham)
Class 10 - K5X Design S7 (SB Hayward and KL Smith)
Class 11 - Diamond Ramblin Rose R422 (CL Fuller)
Class 12 - PJ Wilcoola Q18 (P J T and L McLauchlan)
Senior champion female - Diamond Ramblin Rose R422 (CL Fuller)
Grand champion female - Diamond Ramblin Rose R422 (CL Fuller)
BULLS
Class 16 - Hollywood Top O' The Morning T12 (Lyn Frecklington and Ian Frecklington)
Class 17 - Destiny Trigger T3 (Matthew Frost, Kelly Frost and Sarah Frost)
Class 18 - Trowbridge BBB Fireball T01 (Garvin & Goldsack Elders)
Class 19 - Tattykeel Signature S40 (Tattykeel Angus)
Class 20 - Hollywood Smokin' S57 (Lyn Frecklington and Ian Frecklington)
Class 21 - Diamond The Situation S419 (CL Fuller)
Junior champion bull - PC Great Northern R061 (Pine Creek Angus Stud)
Reserve junior champion bull - Trowbridge BBB Fireball T01 (Garvin & Goldsack Elders)
Class 24 - Killian Power Play S6 (Killian Angus)
Class 25 - Devanah Saturn S15 (Jo-Anne Southorn and Neil Southorn)
Class 26 - PC Great Northern R061 (Pine Creek Angus Stud)
Senior champion bull - PC Great Northern R061 (Pine Creek Angus Stud)
Reserve senior champion bull - RDMG Renegade R20 (RDM Angus)
Grand champion bull - PC Great Northern R061 (Pine Creek Angus Stud)
Class 30 two bulls not over 24 months - CL Fuller
Class 31 sire's progeny - Northern View SMW Gustov 3Z (Pine Creek Angus Stud)
Class 32 dam's progeny - PC Miss 945 Initiative L039 (Pine Creek Angus Stud)'
Class 33 breeder's group - CL Fuller
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.