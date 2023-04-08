Denngal Romeo, Denngal Santa Gertrudis, Forbes, has taken out best exhibit in the Santa Gertrudis judging at Sydney Royal.
The bull was placed ahead of Welbatch Ultra 839, shown by of the Humphreys family, Welbatch Pastoral, Mummulgum, who was named grand champion female.
Champions
Junior female: Glenalbyn Tiktok, Howard and Catherine Courts, Glenalbyn Santa Gertrudis Stud, Wellington. Reserve: Denngal Flora T23, D and G Moxey, Denngal Santa Gertrudis, Forbes.
Senior and grand female: Welbatch Ultra 839, Humphreys family, Welbatch Pastoral, Mummulgum. Res: Denngal Flora S5, D and G Moxey, Denngal Santa Gertrudis, Forbes.
Junior bull: Denngal Titan T2, D and G Moxey, Denngal Santa Gertrudis, Forbes. Res: Hardigreen Park S126, Hardigreen Park Santa Gertrudis Stud, Casino.
Senior and grand bull, best exhibit: Denngal Romeo, D and G Moxey, Denngal Santa Gertrudis, Forbes. Res: Glenalbyn Schooner, S885, Howard and Catherine Courts, Glenalbyn Santa Gertrudis Stud, Wellington.
Judge: Penni Sloman, Nabiac.
