Tom Culley junior awarded to Conrayn ewe

Updated April 8 2023 - 7:10pm, first published 6:00pm
Tommy Culley presenting the sash for the Tom Culley Trophy to Pete Lette, Conrayn, Berridale, and his supreme junior Merino.
A very attractive Merino ewe bred by Pete and Jayne Lette, Conrayn, Berridale, took out the Tom Culley Award for Supreme Junior Merino in the Cox Pavilion at the 2023 Sydney Royal Merino sheep show.

