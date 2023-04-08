Tom Culley junior awarded to Conrayn ewe

A very attractive Merino ewe bred by Pete and Jayne Lette, Conrayn, Berridale, took out the Tom Culley Award for Supreme Junior Merino in the Cox Pavilion at the 2023 Sydney Royal Merino sheep show.
In an amazing family connection, Tommy Culley, Woodbine Park, Crookwell, and great great nephew of the late Tom Culley presented the sash.
The late Tom Culley, studmaster at his Wonga stud, Jerilderie, was renowned for the size and productivity of his sheep.
Speaking on behalf of the judges, Drew Chapman, West Plains, Dalgety, told the crowd about Tom Culley's achievements.
Besides exhibiting many grand champion rams and ewes at Sydney, he also took home two Stonehaven Cups.
"Tom Culley developed a unique line of sheep that were probably the heaviest cutting sheep in his lifetime," Mr Chapman said.
He then went on to explain that the decision to award the Conrayn-bred ewe, successful in the March-shorn superfine wool classes, was a unanimous decision among the seven judges.
The two-tooth ewe was described by John Crawford as having tremendous balance and productivity.
"She has length and depth with a brilliant skin," he said.
"He wool well crimped from the tip to the skin just oozes quality."
Drew Chapman said the ewe was 'magnificent with a great outlook and balance.'
"She is carrying a fleece with a glorious fibre and staple length," he said.
"She is a magnificent example of a superfine ewe."
The ewe's fleece measured 15.6 micron, 2.5 Standard Deviation, 16.2 Coefficient of Variation and 99.7 pc Comfort Factor.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.