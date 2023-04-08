The Land
Speckle Park society dinner

Simon Chamberlain
Updated April 9 2023 - 11:14am, first published 9:54am
The success of a world record showing of Speckle Park cattle at the Sydney Royal cattle show was toasted at a special dinner attended by about 280 breeders and enthusiasts.

