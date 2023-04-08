The success of a world record showing of Speckle Park cattle at the Sydney Royal cattle show was toasted at a special dinner attended by about 280 breeders and enthusiasts.
Speckle Park International Australasia chairman Mitch Warrener said the breed's success as the featured breed benchmarked its growth since its introduction from Canada about 16 years ago.
Exhibitors from NSW, SA, Victoria and Queensland could present around 260 Speckle Park cattle at the show, of which 220 were purebreds.
"It's the biggest showing of purebred Speckle Parks in the world," Mr Warrener said.
"The Canadians are saying it is double or more than any show they've had."
"It's been 16 short years since the breed arrived, and our breeders must stand behind these animals and their carcase merits.
"It's nice to be involved with the show and all its colour, but it's all about the carcase merits. The breed's ability for IMF (intra-muscular fat) meeting MSA (Meat Standards Australia) criteria, meat and taste quality," Mr Warrener said.
He said the ability of the Speckle Park cattle to do well in conditions from minus 40 degrees Celsius to above 40 degrees C in NSW and up into Far North Queensland was a testament to be proud of.
"The Speckle Park's feed conversion for feed lotters, processors, butchers and restaurants makes it a point of difference and relevance in the commercial market.
"It's events like this that bring confidence into our breed and its place in the beef industry," Mr Warrener said.
