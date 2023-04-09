SAM Parish is hoping to continue his winning streak after taking out the RAS/ASC beef cattle young judges competition state final at Sydney Royal 2023.
The Forbes livestock agent at Kevin Miller Whitty Lennon and Co will head to the national final at Launceston later in the year.
And he's no stranger to being on the national state after taking out the national beef paraders final in 2019.
On the judging win Mr Parish said it was amazing.
"It's been a long time dream," he said.
Mr Parish has been showing cattle since entering his first heifer show at the all breeds national show in Dubbo when he was five years-old.
"I've shown at nearly every single royal show in Australia," he said.
Mr Parish won the final over reserve champion Lillian Oke from Bathurst.
Third place went to James Gilmour, Inverell, Lillian Oke, Bathurst, finished fourth and Lily Moore, Bathurst, was awarded fifth.
There were 26 entrants in the state final with Anne Starr, Guyra, judging.
Entrants judged Limousin heifers, Brahman heifers and Speckle Park bulls and a shortlist gave their oral comments for the Speckle Park bulls.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
