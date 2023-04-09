The Land
Sydney Show 2023: Strong wool Merino championships won by Lach River stud

By Catherine Miller
April 9 2023 - 8:00pm
Richard Chalker, Lach River, Darby's Falls, holds his grand champion strong wool Merino ram being sashed by chief steward Rodney Kent, Delungra. Pictures by Catherine Miller
Two half siblings shown by Richard and Debbie Chalker, Lach River stud, Darby's Falls, have taken out grand champion ram and ewe in the strong wool Merino classes.

