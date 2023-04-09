Two half siblings shown by Richard and Debbie Chalker, Lach River stud, Darby's Falls, have taken out grand champion ram and ewe in the strong wool Merino classes.
Judge Will Roberts, Victoria Downs, Morven, Qld, said the March shorn, four-tooth ram, which was carrying a 21.7-micron fleece was a "big heavy cutting sheep with a good underline and a beautiful barrel".
Mr Chalker said the ram would be shorn in the production class tomorrow (Monday) and he hoped he could cut as much as 17.5kg of wool.
In reserve was the champion August shorn ram exhibited by John, Jenny and Greg Alcock, Greenland stud, Bungarby. It was a 20.2-micron ram with wool tests of 15.9 per cent coefficient of variation and a comfort factor of 98.6pc.
"It was a bit tighter to pick a reserve, he is a better structured sheep and he has a reasonable quality strong wool on him," Mr Roberts said.
Lach River's four-tooth ewe, also by the same homebred sire as the stud's champion ram, was 20,7 micron with a 3.7-micron SD, 16.4pcCV and 96pc CF.
"She too exhibits the quality we are looking for in a strong wool Merino ewe with beautiful barrel, covered from head to toe and a reasonable quality wool on her," Mr Roberts said.
Mr Chalker said Sydney was the pinnacle of Merino shows in NSW so to win broadribbons meant a great deal.
"Even just coming to compete is good, but if you can win it is even better," he said.
