The Land
Home/News

Tamworth farmers are upgrading sheds to improve working conditions for shearers

RC
By Rachel Clark
Updated April 10 2023 - 10:19am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark McLean, Laurie Chaffey, Kate Eldridge, Jodie Toole and Charles Laverty attend a safe shearing workshop. Picture by Gareth Gardner.
Mark McLean, Laurie Chaffey, Kate Eldridge, Jodie Toole and Charles Laverty attend a safe shearing workshop. Picture by Gareth Gardner.

Wool growers are prioritising the creation of safer working conditions for shearers in woolsheds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RC

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.