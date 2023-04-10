The Land
Home/News

Sydney Royal Show: Grand success for six Poll Merino studs

CM
By Catherine Miller
April 10 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Poll Merinos may have been significantly outnumbered by the horned entries in the Cox Pavilion but South Australian judge Joe Dahlitz and Western Australian judge Jeremy King were both impressed with the quality of wool and heavy cutting ability of the nearly 40 sheep across the wool types.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CM

Catherine Miller

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.