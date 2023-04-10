Highly productive Armatree country on the market

A HIGHLY productive 2309 hectare (5705 acre) aggregation in the tightly held Armatree district is on the market.
The Fordham family's aggregation comprises of Yarran 770ha (1902 acres) Wilga Plain 732ha (1809 acres), and Back Tenandra 807ha (1994 acres).
Situated 40km from Gulargambone, 45km Gilgandra and 100km Dubbo, the majority of the aggregation can be farmed, with 1000ha prepared this year.
The country is mainly black self-mulching soil with small seams of red loam. Back Tenandra is described as being 50-50 black and red loam.
The well fenced paddocks have scattered trees for shade and shelter.
Each property also has its own bore supplying tanks and troughs as well as several dams.
The aggregation features two modern homesteads, a new four stand shearing shed, and numerous machinery and hay sheds. There is more than 1000 tonnes of silo storage.
The three adjoining properties have been run as a well-balanced farming/grazing enterprise.
The majority of the country has been held by the Fordham family for more than 70 years.
The aggregation will be offered by Halcombe & Bennett on AuctionsPlus on May 11
Contact Steven Colwell, 0428 480 117, or David Thompson, 0428 214 465, Halcombe & Bennett.
