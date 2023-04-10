Merino exhibitors had the chance to toast a successful campaign at the 2023 Sydney Royal Easter Show with their 'drinks on the mat' event at the conclusion of the competition on Sunday evening.
After several big days, the breeders were happy to relax for a few hours, enjoying a beer or two and celebrating their wins from the week, before digging into their pockets for the charity auction.
