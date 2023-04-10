The Land
Sydney Royal Merino Function | Pictures

Clare Adcock
Clare Adcock
April 10 2023 - 6:00pm
Merino exhibitors had the chance to toast a successful campaign at the 2023 Sydney Royal Easter Show with their 'drinks on the mat' event at the conclusion of the competition on Sunday evening.

