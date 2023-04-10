A crucial stage in identifying a scalable, long-term solution to the issue of textile waste in landfill has now begun, with cotton farmers starting phase-two trials on farms in New South Wales and Queensland.
Inspired by the environmental benefits of diverting 800,000 tonnes of textile from landfill each year, Goondiwindi's Sam Coulton, who hosted the phase 1 trial, is being joined by Gunnedah's Scott Morgan, who is a leading cotton farmer in sustainability.
Mr Coulton claims his decision to take part in the trial was easy, due to his early adoption of a large-scale solar generation and numerous water conservation projects.
"I'm excited about returning 100 percent cotton back to farms because I think it's the right thing to do for the environment by helping close the circularity gap. My strong hope is that the cotton waste can improve soil health and organisms; thereby improving crop yields," Mr Coulton said.
While flooding has delayed spreading, late last year Mr Coulton was able to distribute around 2.4 tonnes of the shredded material onto an already planted cotton field. This was thanks to project partner Thread Together, a charitable organisation that adopts an ethical response to the issue of fashion excess.
Overhead irrigation then watered the material into the soil and the resulting crop is now standing at around 50cm and scheduled for harvest in late May.
Soil scientist Dr Oliver Knox, who oversaw phase one and is overseeing phase two, has found that cotton textile waste has no adverse impact to soil health or cotton yields.
"This work is very important in helping to resolve the issues caused by Australians throwing away 23 kilos of textile waste per person each year," Dr Knox said.
Dr Knox claims new test results from phase one were very encouraging.
"We found that organic carbon in the top 10cm of soil from phase one, has increased to 1.08 percent from .77 percent and that is a significant jump. Sulphur has also increased from 4.5mg per kg to 7.4mg per kg and that indicates improved soil fertility and health."
Cotton Australia's Brooke Summers is leading the Gunnedah and Goondiwindi circularity project, working with all brands and their consumers who are invested in textile circularity and its sustainability credentials, through the 'Cotton to Market' program.
"The results from phase one show it's possible to find a scalable solution to cotton textile waste. Our farmers want it and they are passionate about returning cotton waste to their farms to become part of the next crop, closing the loop on circularity," Ms Summers said.
"Cotton consumers want it too and they are demanding environmental solutions as part of their purchasing decisions. Phase two should bring us a step closer, but we need the committed involvement of governments, industry groups, brands and potential investors."
For the 2022/23 trial, program partners Cotton Australia, Goondiwindi Cotton, the Cotton Research and Development Corporation (CRDC) and Sheridan have been joined by Thread Together.
Thread Together CEO Anthony Chester said rather than cotton waste, they are dealing with excess stock.
"Thread Together never declines a donation of excess clothing and sometimes this creates more supply than demand. As part of this new challenge, we were pleased to work with Worn Up to ensure 100 percent cotton garments were shredded and dispatched to Gunnedah," Mr Chester said.
Phase two will be monitored closely by Dr Knox at both locations with all results being scientifically assessed before a full report is produced to guide future circularity developments.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.