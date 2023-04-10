The Land
Home/News

Cotton Industry takes vital steps towards diverting textile waste from landfill

LJ Charleston
By Lj Charleston
Updated April 10 2023 - 12:41pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The next stage in identifying a scalable, long-term solution to the issue of textile waste in landfill is now underway Photo: Supplied
The next stage in identifying a scalable, long-term solution to the issue of textile waste in landfill is now underway Photo: Supplied

A crucial stage in identifying a scalable, long-term solution to the issue of textile waste in landfill has now begun, with cotton farmers starting phase-two trials on farms in New South Wales and Queensland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LJ Charleston

LJ Charleston

The Land

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.