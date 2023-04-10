The Bull and Bell Steakhouse in Griffith has been recognised as one of the world's best steak restaurants in the 2023 list.
The "World's 101 Best Steak Restaurants" were announced in London over March 25 and 26, after anonymous judges around the world visited almost 800 restaurants over the year to determine the best of the best.
This year, if you look at position 92, you'll see Griffith's very own Bull and Bell Steakhouse.
Executive chef Anthony Fullerton said that it was an honour to be recognised alongside the world's best, especially as a regional restaurant.
"Very honoured to be on that list. It's quite an exclusive list of restaurants all around the world. It was announced two days before our second anniversary so it was a good anniversary present for the restaurant," he said.
"This is a pretty exclusive list. We've worked very hard to offer the best we believe you can get, and we'll continue doing that."
Also read: James recognised for keen hort eye
He added that while it was nice for the restaurant, he thought it would be good for Griffith's tourism and economy as well.
"I think it's going to be fantastic for Griffith, gonna bring a lot more tourists to the area and people coming for a dining destination ... it'll be a win-win for everybody."
He attributed the success to Bull and Bell's "paddock to plate" approach, using local ingredients and beef.
For those playing at home, Chef Fullerton said the trick to a good steak, like so many things, was to treat it with patience.
"The trick of cooking a good steak is time. You don't try to rush it, you don't cook it quickly. On the grill, we cook and seal it. Let it sit there and cook through, and after it reaches a certain temperature, we let it rest."
"Time is your best friend when it comes to cooking steak. It's like anything - to get a good product, you need time."
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.