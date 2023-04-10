The Land
Bull and Bell Steakhouse in Griffith named in World's 101 Best Steak Restaurants, announced in London


By Cai Holroyd
April 10 2023 - 7:00pm
Executive chef Anthony Fullerton, feeling right at home in the Bull and Bell Kitchen. Photo by Cai Holroyd
Executive chef Anthony Fullerton, feeling right at home in the Bull and Bell Kitchen. Photo by Cai Holroyd

The Bull and Bell Steakhouse in Griffith has been recognised as one of the world's best steak restaurants in the 2023 list.

