Merryville in front in Merino production class

The nexus between aesthetic beauty and productivity was proven today at the 2023 Sydney Royal Sheep Show, when the results from the Merino and Poll Merino Production Classes were tabulated.
Twenty sheep were entered in the four classes.
The sheep with the highest score was the Poll Merino ram entered by Wal Merriman and George Merriman, Merryville, Boorowa.
The ram had been successful in the fine wool Poll Merino classes, being sashed the reserve grand champion fine wool Poll Merino ram.
In the Production class for Merino or Poll Merino ram, six teeth and over, his 19.3 micron fleece weighed 13kg, and with a 74.2pc yield, it was valued at $185.09.
Scanned, his eye muscle area measured 43cm, his fat 7cm and he weighed 104kg.
His points aggregate was 452.
In the Merino or Poll Merino ram not showing more than four tooth class, a strong wool ram entered by Richard and Debbie Chalker, Lach River, Darbys Falls, came first with an aggregate of 425.5 points.
The ram has been judged grand champion strong wool ram.
His 21.6 micron fleece weighing 14kg, and with a 74.4pc yield it was valued at $154.73.
Scanned, his eye muscle area was 42cm, 6cm fat and he weighed 103kg.
In the Merino or Poll Merino ewe not showing more than four teeth class, the ewe entered by James and Julie Barron, Adina, Jerangle, came first with an aggregate of 379.5 points.
The ewe had been successful in the fine medium wool class being sashed for the grand champion fine medium wool ewe.
Her 17.5 micron fleece weighed nine kg and with a yield of 73pc, it was valued at $146.30.
Scanned, her eye muscle area ws 34cm, 5cm fat and she weighed 73kg.
In the Merino or Poll Merino ewe, six teeth and over class, a ewe entered by the Merryville stud, Boorowa, achieved first place with an aggregate of 391.5 points.
The ewe had been successful in the fine wool Poll Merino ewe class, being sashed the grand champion fine wool Poll Merino ewe.
Her 17.1 micron fleece weighed 7.5kg and with a yield of 82pc, it was valued at $156.92.
Scanned, her eye muscle area measured 34cm, 7cm fat and she weighed 74.5kg.
All sheep in the production classes had been entered prior to the show starting when all entries were finalised.
It was not, therefore, a chance for the stud to gain an advantage by entering a sheep after it had won a ribbon.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.