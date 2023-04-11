The Land
Home/News

Market conditions and a drier season outlook contribute to cropping program decisions

By Brad Cullen | Awb Cargill
April 12 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Questions remain on how much germination will be carried out this month on the back of mixed seasonal conditions. File picture
Questions remain on how much germination will be carried out this month on the back of mixed seasonal conditions. File picture

April means soggy Easter camping trips, excessive chocolate consumption, ANZAC Day observance and of course sowing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.