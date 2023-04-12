The Land
Home/News

Kris Lees wins fifth Provincial-Midway Championships Final

By Virginia Harvey
April 12 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Leading Newcastle conditioner Kris Lees made it five successes since its inaugural running in 2015 when Spangler showed a clean set of heels in the $500,000 Polytrack Provincial-Midway Championships Final at Randwick on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.