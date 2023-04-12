While finishing second in the VRC Bob Hoysted Stakes at Flemington at his last start, The Bopper (by Nicconi) is one of numerous successful sale graduates and has now earned over $500,000. Other recent winning sale horses include Smart Missile gelding Bazooka (has won $509,000) and group winners Rocketing By (by So You Think and earner of $2.5 million), and Lope De Vega mare Monegal, winner of 10 races and over $686,000.