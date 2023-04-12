The Land
With soft feeder prices beef producers are tempted to grow out steers, but is there a light at the end of the tunnel?

By Jamie Brown
April 12 2023 - 8:00pm
Vendor dilemma - sell now or take them through? These Clerkness calves from Glencoe, 275kg, made 440c/kg at Inverell before Easter.
Sole-traders with cattle assets purchased in the old economy are faced with a dilemma of late - sell up and declare last year a write-off or hang on and hope that with time, and a favourable season, enough weight in the carcase might tip the scales in favour of breaking even.

