Sole-traders with cattle assets purchased in the old economy are faced with a dilemma of late - sell up and declare last year a write-off or hang on and hope that with time, and a favourable season, enough weight in the carcase might tip the scales in favour of breaking even.
There are some glimmers of export hope on the horizon with volumes up in key south-east Asian markets, particularly Korea and Japan. And trade talks with China over barley have given some reason to believe that the surplus of fat bullocks in western Queensland might yet find a home.
In the Coonamble district weather is a factor more than the market, with no feed crops in sight for a lack of rain. The cattle exodus is continuing, although there was strong sell-off in the spring.
"We've gone from feast and now towards famine," said agent Peter O'Connor, AJF Brien and Sons. "But it's not desperate stakes ... yet."
"Usually traders buy the weaners and sell them on to feedlots but that's not happening this year," he said. "And we're not encouraging it, given that lighter calves sell for 500c/kg while the older steers 350 to 370 kilograms are getting 400c/kg. It doesn't add up to us. It's hard to justify the trade."
Meanwhile, quality finished cattle remain at a premium, with recent proper prime cows at Coonamble 655kg selling to 285c/kg or $1866 and bullocks, 640kg, to 360c/kg, returning $2304 to the vendor.
At those prices a producer can get out of a pricey purchase from last year and move forward with some money to play with.
However, fattening an animal is getting harder, with no crop and diminishing pasture.
"I hear of bullocks 500kg to 600kg selling in the yards and if they're not properly finished there can be a 40c/kg difference in price compared to one with the same weight properly presented," Mr O'Connor said.
"The sole traders who buy and sell have had a good run but they're not going to sell for less than they paid, so they'll turn that steer into a bullock. That seems to be the sentiment," Mr O'Connor said.
