The Land
Home/News

Gateway Farms a proven performer for 700 cows and calves

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
April 12 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

GATEWAY Farms is a proven Wagyu seedstock breeding operation with the ability to run 700 cows and calves.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.