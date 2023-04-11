Gateway Farms a proven performer for 700 cows and calves

GATEWAY Farms is a proven Wagyu seedstock breeding operation with the ability to run 700 cows and calves.
To be sold by Elders through an expressions of interest process, the outstanding Barrington Coast hinterland property is situated 15 minutes drive from Gloucester, 40 minutes from Forster, and three hours from Sydney.
The mainly undulating country also has areas of creek flats and steeper slopes that are pastured with a mix of selected grasses and clovers.
All of Gateway Farms is cleared except for a small area in the north western corner of the property, which is comprises of timbered and open timber grazing country.
The cleverly designed paddocks funnel into laneways enabling mustering to be carried out by one person using a drone, dogs and either horses or quad bikes.
There is also about 500ha of high netting, suitable for deer.
Water is sourced from a 6km double frontage to Bakers Creek, numerous dams including spring fed dams, and a reticulated tank and trough system.
The average annual rainfall is 950mm (37 inches).
Gateway Farms also has all weather gravel roads provide access to the western and eastern portion of the property. There is also a bitumen road on the southern side, where the school bus picks up on its way to Gloucester.
Impressive improvements include a near new brick veneer homestead, a renovated manager's home, worker's cottage, steel machinery sheds, storage sheds and three sets of cattle yards.
Gateway Farms is being sold by Elders through an expressions of interest process, closing on May 4.
Contact Mike Clifton, 0400 095 902, Ian McArthur, 0429 431 519, or Ashley Hollingsworth, 0447 107 744, Elders Real Estate NSW.
