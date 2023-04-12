It's been wonderful seeing The Land's coverage of the Sydney Royal Easter Show, and it has been pleasing to see some of our NSW Farmers members among the successful exhibitors: Yvette McKenzie's magnificent ram, John Lowe's fine merino fleece, and John Robson's cattle, which took home a few ribbons.
Given recent difficult times, it is a special success for all exhibitors simply to get there.
In our day-to-day lives most of us have a general understanding that we produce great food and fibre, but we get to share it with the broader community through exhibits at our agricultural shows.
Those people who make a concerted effort and go the extra mile to breed exceptional animals, to grow exceptional produce, they're the grassroots ambassadors for our industry.
The recent election campaign showed us all roads lead to Western Sydney and the nearby Homebush showground will certainly see its share of travellers during this family-favourite event.
Many of the people who pass through the gates of the "Royal" each year will have no more experience of farming than singing Old MacDonald to their children, but they will leave with a better understanding of just how important Australian farmers are to their daily lives.
Every single CWA scone and strip of medal-winning beef jerky is an agricultural product; even culinary curiosities like the "gummy-bear-loaded fries" - which to my mind is an unknown in terms of taste and nutritional value - feature an agricultural product.
This is perhaps the thing I love most about an event like the Royal Easter Show: it brings together all of these different people (and flavour combinations) into one place, and it does so in the name of farming, the profession of our members.
So whether you're making the trip down to the show or - like me - watching from afar while trying to harvest sorghum, I hope you'll take the opportunity to remind people that the quality food and fibre we enjoy here in Australia is the result of our dedicated farmers and their hard work.
