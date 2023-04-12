The Land
Home/Opinion

Show promotes NSW agriculture

April 13 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Watching the shearing for the Merino production classes in the Cox Pavilion.
Watching the shearing for the Merino production classes in the Cox Pavilion.

It's been wonderful seeing The Land's coverage of the Sydney Royal Easter Show, and it has been pleasing to see some of our NSW Farmers members among the successful exhibitors: Yvette McKenzie's magnificent ram, John Lowe's fine merino fleece, and John Robson's cattle, which took home a few ribbons.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.