Australian landowners engage new biological control agents for problem weeds

By Stephen Burns
April 13 2023 - 6:00pm
Researchers from Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries releasing gall thrips to manage prickly acacia. Photo: supplied
Researchers from Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries releasing gall thrips to manage prickly acacia. Photo: supplied

Some of Australia's most damaging and destructive weeds are under fire from a legion of natural enemies from around the world, as the second phase of the AgriFutures Australia project, Underpinning agricultural productivity and biosecurity by weed biological control, comes to a close. This project is one of the projects within the Rural R&D for Profit program and is primarily focussed on identifying and releasing biological control agents for weeds.

