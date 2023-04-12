Exciting news for prime lamb producers in the high rainfall country in Victoria, Tasmania, South Australia and New South Wales is the purchase by Lachie Ranken and his family of the Wairere Romney stud.
With this purchase just completed, the Ranken family at Boonerah, Hexham has acquired the largest Romney stud in Australia.
The flock boasts 2600 performance recorded ewes and ram lambs.
Boonerah director Lachie Ranken said the purchase of the Wairere stud was a once in a lifetime opportunity, especially with no other current options to get New Zealand genetics into Australia.
"The Romney's are reliable, easy care sheep," he said.
"They are the toughest maternal sheep available in Australia."
Wairere Australia was previously owned by New Zealand ram breeder Derek Daniells and the Australian stud stock were located at Heywood after being flown into Australia in 2014.
Wairere is New Zealand's largest ram breeder and markets rams throughout the UK and South America.
Mr Ranken said his family are excited to share that Boonerah is now the home of Wairere Australia.
"We are looking forward to meeting clients and building on the foundation Derek and his team have created," he said.
At Boonerah, the Ranken family have bred stud, performance recorded, maternal rams for almost two decades selling rams throughout Victoria, South Australia, Tasmania and New South Wales.
Mr Ranken said the Wairere flock will be run beside the Boonerah Maternal program and in the meantime, it's action stations on the farm with muscle scanning, genomic testing and pregnancy scanning happening.
"We will continue to sell Wairere-blood Romney rams, as well as rams from our family's established maternal composite flock," he said.
The two flocks will collectively have about 3500 performance recorded ewes.
The Romneys will continue to be recorded on the NZ Sheep Improvement Limited system and the composites on LAMBPLAN.
"Wairere has had close to 100 years of breeding Romneys and have pioneered a lot of things like hogget mating and performance recording," Mr Ranken said.
"We're very excited to continue that breeding program, it's great to be part of all that."
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.