The Land
Victorian stud buys Romney stud

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
April 12 2023 - 6:00pm
Lachie Ranken with a draft of the Wairere stud Romney ewes he recently purchased, and are now on Boonerah, Hexham, Victoria. Photo: supplied
Exciting news for prime lamb producers in the high rainfall country in Victoria, Tasmania, South Australia and New South Wales is the purchase by Lachie Ranken and his family of the Wairere Romney stud.

