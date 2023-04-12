Nine NSW students have been awarded the 2023 AgriFutures Horizon Scholarship, an initiative to develop the next generation of rural leaders.
NSW's Teale Simmons, Ellie Buchanan, Ben Peden, Charlie Shadwell, James White, Joshua Ronalds, Lucy Ford, Natalie Sawyer and Lucy Walsh are among 22 scholarship winners across Australia.
Teale Simmons grew up as the fifth generation on the family farm at Ebenezer, NSW, and was sponsored into the award by the Grains Research and Development Corporation.
Following his University of Sydney degree, Mr Simmons wants to help farmers improve soil health by working as a consultant or agronomist.
"The farm was originally citrus orchards until my parents introduced organic vegetables and free-range pigs," he said.
"Growing up and working on our farm allowed me to develop a genuine passion for farming and developing sustainable farming practices.
"I'm passionate about improving soil and growing systems to such an extent where soils can supply the majority of a crop's nutritional requirements, capture more water, and significantly suppress pest and disease, ultimately increasing the profitability of farming."
The Horizon scholarship will allow him to connect with and learn from some of Australia's best agriculturalists.
"This will accelerate me towards my goals of improving agricultural soils across Australia," Mr Simmons said.
"Typically soils that are cropped have the biggest opportunity to be improved, and being sponsored by the GRDC will allow me to learn more about this system and the ways in which it can be improved by focusing on soil health."
Another NSW scholarship winner is Ellie Buchanan from Mudgee, who is currently studying a Bachelor of Science at the University of Melbourne.
Ms Buchanan, who's sponsored by Dairy Australia, said she's passionate about supporting farmers and rural communities in becoming well equipped to "farm for the future."
"This interest extends to encompass the development and integration of innovative science and technology-based solutions within the sector," Ms Buchanan said.
"It's a privilege to have been awarded a scholarship - this is a great opportunity which will allow me to learn, develop and grow. It will also provide me with invaluable insight into potential professional pathways upon completion of my degree."
"I'm looking forward to learning more about how my sponsor, Dairy Australia, operates and meeting the people within the dairy community."
The scholarship provides students with a $10,000 bursary over two years. Students also attend an annual four-day professional development workshop and complete two weeks of industry placement each year, all of which is covered by the support of their sponsor.
John Harvey, AgriFutures Australia managing director, said the winning students are carefully paired with industry sponsors that align with their career aspirations and industry experience.
"The students' exceptional passion, ambition, and commitment to agriculture has distinguished them from a talented pool of applicants. We are so appreciative to our industry sponsors for their investment in supporting the next generation of rural leaders," said Mr Harvey.
Support from sponsors is key to the program's success and assists students to network with industry leaders and learn new skills relevant to a career in their chosen field.
Sponsors include GRDC, Kalyx Australia, Marine Bioproducts Cooperative Research Centre, Baiada Poultry, Australian Eggs, Australian Wool Innovation, Dairy Australia, Meat & Livestock Australia, Hort Innovation, Cotton Research and Development Corporation, AgriFutures evokeAG., and the AgriFutures Export Fodder, Thoroughbred Horses, Rice, Pasture Seeds and Chicken Meat Programs.
