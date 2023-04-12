The Land
Home/News

Nine NSW students are among 22 recipients of prestigious AgriFutures Horizon scholarship

LJ Charleston
By Lj Charleston
Updated April 12 2023 - 1:11pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Teale Simmons from Ebenezer NSW has been awarded the AgriFutures Horizon scholarship and is sponsored by the GRDC. Photo: Supplied
Teale Simmons from Ebenezer NSW has been awarded the AgriFutures Horizon scholarship and is sponsored by the GRDC. Photo: Supplied

Nine NSW students have been awarded the 2023 AgriFutures Horizon Scholarship, an initiative to develop the next generation of rural leaders.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LJ Charleston

LJ Charleston

The Land

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.