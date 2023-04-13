The US bond market experienced volatile sessions last Friday after the release of US payroll reports.
Non-farm payrolls disclosed a 236,000 increase with more than 17,000 of net revisions, which was higher than the 230,000 expected.
As the result, the two-year treasury yields increased by 15 basis points and 10 years jumped by 8.5 basis points.
In addition, the weekly jobless claims for the week ended March 25 had a large upward revision from 198,000 to 246,000 after adjusting for seasonal factors, showing the claim numbers are above 220,000 since the beginning of March.
The US service Institute for Supply Management (ISM), which measures the overall business activities, fell sharply in March and is lower than the market expectation.
While still in the expansion territory, the service portion of the ISM figures fell from 55.1 per cent in February to 51.2 per centt in March, undershooting expectations of 54.4 per cent.
Apart from the short-lived dip to 49.2 per cent in December, the Service ISM has been flat since September.
The Prices Index was down for the fifth time in a row, dropping from 65.6 to 59.5 per cent and Business Activity dipped just 0.9pts to 55.4.
The survey responses would have mostly come in through late March and so may show some early impact of the banking turmoils that have been plaguing the US in recent times and well documented in this column.
On the other hand, the unemployment rate fell by 0.1 per cent to 3.5 per cent, lower than the market expectation of 3.6 per cent.
Average hourly earnings only increased by 0.3 per cent to 4.2 per cent, below the market expectation of 4.3 per cent.
Despite the slowdown of wage growth and business conditions, the market is still pricing in a 70 per cent probability that the Federal Reserve Bank will lift the rate by 0.25 per cent in the range of 5.0 per cent - 5.25 per cent on May 3.
Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams also emphasised the importance of the Fed to take further steps to control inflation and he doesn't think rate hikes are behind the issues at failed banks.
