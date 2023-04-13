I've found myself in hospital eight times in the past two years for farm related injuries or illnesses linked to my life-long propensity to burn the candle at both ends.
Last month, I presented to the Wesley Hospital in Brisbane with what I thought was a severed nerve in the ring finger of my right-hand complements of a tiny cut on my knuckle from a dog food can.
At the time, I didn't think anything of it, so I bandaged it up and carried on with the jobs at hand but within two days I couldn't move my finger.
Upon closer inspection by the emergency doctor, it turned out to be the start of an acute infection requiring hospitalisation and intravenous drug treatment for four days.
I initially thought the doctor's orders were overkill in circumstances where I was sent home from a different hospital late last year after only a few hours (with the all clear), following a kick to the head by a cow.
However, the severity of the situation hit home once the doctor explained that any infection in joints, or close to bone where there is limited flesh are treated as high priority due to the risk of the infection spreading to the bone - and subsequently requiring limb amputation in worst case scenarios.
READ MORE:
It was surreal to think just how quickly my situation could have turned, and with something so incidental as a clean cut from a dog food can.
During my hospital stay I happened to have control of the RRR Women (formerly Queensland Rural, Regional Remote Women's Network) Instagram and Facebook accounts to share 'a day in the life of a RRR Woman'.
I took the opportunity to ask the RRR Women community what more needed to be done to improve health in rural and regional areas in circumstances where my (now regular) trips to the hospital often made me reflect just how fortunate I am to have such ready access to medical services given the location of my family property.
Most individuals on the land are not so lucky, so reliance on their own skills, local practitioners who are often hours away, or the Royal Flying Doctor's Service and Angel Flight are crucial.
The responses received to my query would not surprise many in the bush, but included, that:
Whilst I may be preaching to the choir in sharing these ideas with the readers of this column, I'm a firm believer that many voices can create change.
I'm now far less timid in sharing the ideas so many rural women told me in respect of what rural and regional families need to improve their access to healthcare - to all who will listen.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.