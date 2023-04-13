The Land
Rural women continue fight for improvements to rural healthcare issues

By Caitlin McConnel
April 14 2023 - 7:00am
Caitlin McConnel, agribusiness lawyer at Clayton Utz, a sixth-generation farmer, and Chair of the Future Farmers Network, and her dog Harry. Picture supplied
I've found myself in hospital eight times in the past two years for farm related injuries or illnesses linked to my life-long propensity to burn the candle at both ends.

