'Modest change' to constitution is limitless in scope, says Senator Perin Davey

By Senator Perin Davey
April 13 2023 - 5:00am
Senator Perin Davey asks, if anyone can make a submission to parliament, why do we need to change the constitution?
This year, Australians will be asked to vote to amend the constitution to enshrine an Indigenous Voice to Parliament, but do we really understand what that means?

