This year, Australians will be asked to vote to amend the constitution to enshrine an Indigenous Voice to Parliament, but do we really understand what that means?
Some say the voice will be much like any other advocacy group, such as the National Farmers' Federation or the Business Chamber of Australia. Wrong.
While these organisations do make representations to government, they are not written into our constitution.
Indeed, in an online video, constitutional law expert Professor Anne Twomey explains a voice will enable Indigenous people to make submissions to parliament "as anyone can".
Which begs the question, if anyone can make a submission to parliament, why do we need to change the constitution?
The Prime Minister says the voice represents a "modest change", claiming it is the "decent" thing to do and that it will only look at issues of direct relevance to Indigenous people.
Voice proponents and detractors alike, however, have a different interpretation of the proposed amendment drafted by the Prime Minister's referendum working group.
Working group member Professor Megan Davis says once established, politicians won't be able to "shut the voice up", claiming it will not be limited to matters specific to Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander people.
Professor Davis says it could speak on a broad range of issues, including the conduct of elections, the criminal justice system, financial policy or defence.
Similarly, PricewaterhouseCoopers' Indigenous Consulting recently published a report, Who is Speaking? Who is Listening?, in which they say the national voice could provide advice on policies and strategies such as free trade agreements, national energy policies or even how the government responds to royal commissions.
It is this broad scope that concerns Human Rights Commissioner Lorraine Finlay, who says the voice could substantially increase the risk of bureaucratic complexity, legal uncertainty, and judicial activism.
Ms Finley goes on to say the draft wording inserts race into the constitution in a way that undermines the fundamental human rights principles of equality and non-discrimination.
As it stands, Indigenous Australians are not voiceless. Prime ministers have for years established Indigenous advisory committees.
There is an entire department, the National Indigenous Affairs Agency, with offices across the country with the stated vision "Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples are heard, recognised and empowered".
There are currently around 1000 Indigenous representative bodies.
With all these voices, why aren't we seeing solutions?
I think the answer to that is that we clearly haven't been listening.
A new bureaucracy won't change that.
