A woman has been taken to hospital after two cars collided on a Riverina Highway.
Emergency services were called to the Hume Highway at Tarcutta, just past Keajura Road, at about 1.35pm on Wednesday following reports two cars had collided.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said the incident involved a white Mercedes and a Ford Ranger utility which had collided in the southbound lane, however, no one was seriously injured in the incident.
It was reported that one of the car occupants had to be freed from the vehicle.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said paramedics tended to a woman in her 30s at the scene who had been experiencing pain.
The woman was taken to Wagga Base Hospital.
Motorists are being told to exercise caution when travelling through the area as emergency services work to clear the vehicles from the road.
Taylor Dodge
